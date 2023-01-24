INDIA

Insurgent groups in northeast call to boycott R-Day

Insurgent groups in the northeast have called to boycott Republic Day in the region

In Assam, the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) militant group has called for an 18-hour bandh and asked people to remain indoors and mark the day as protest instead of celebrating it.

In a statement, the disbanded organisation said: “Essential services such as relief works, medical care, electricity, water supply, fire services, and the press shall remain outside the purview of the general strike.”

Another insurgent group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), has also issued a similar statement to boycott Republic Day celebrations in the northeast.

Meanwhile, the conglomeration of six militant outfits KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, PREPAK (Pro), RPF, and UNLF has also called to boycott the day in Manipur.

These six insurgent groups have been demanding the sovereignty of Manipur.

“The people of Manipur have no reason to be happy for being a state of India and should not join the Republic Day celebrations. The past history mentions that Manipur was a nation that regained its independence from the colonial British in 1947, one day ahead of India. It was never a part of India,” the outfits said in a joint statement.

