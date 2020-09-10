Insurgent killed in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 10 (IANS) A cadre of NSCN (K-NK) was killed and another apprehended by security forces in Nagaland, Army sources said on Thursday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said that militants belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-NK faction) fired upon the security forces during an operation at Baimho village in central Nagaland’s Zunheboto district late on Wednesday.

“After retaliatory fire, two cadres of NSCN K-NK were apprehended, including one in injured condition. The injured extremist was immediately evacuated to district hospital by the police, where he succumbed to his injuries,” Lt Col Pande said.

One 9 mm pistol, four fired cartridge cases and 23 live rounds were recovered from the spot. Two local villagers were apprehended at the site but later released to their parents. The security forces had launched the operation acting on intelligence inputs.

