‘Insurmountable loss’, RSS condoles SPB’s death

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP has condoled the death of singer SP Balasubramanyam.

“The demise of Dr. S P Balasubramanyam is an insurmountable loss which is extremely painful. SPB was a treasure of rich human values and virtues,” said a statement released by RSS Sahsarakaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday. The statement also called him a “doyen of carnatic music” and “legendary singer”.

The famous playback singer and Padma awardee, popular known as SPB or Balu in the cine world and who recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, died on Friday afternoon, his son S.P. Charan said.

Speaking briefly to the media outside the MGM Healthcare Hospital, Charan said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m.

Balasubrahmanyam was on life support measures since August 14 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

–IANS

abn/rt