Integrated final electoral roll released in TN, women outnumber men

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Saho on Thursday said that the state’s total electorate amounts 6,20,42,179 voters and that women outnumber men in the list.

While there were 3,04,89,866 male voters, the female voters in the list was 3,15,43,286, he told media persons after releasing the integrated final electoral roll of the special summary revision of photo electoral roll 2023.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that there were 8,027 third gender people in the electoral roll. He said that Shozhingallur assembly constituency with 6,66,295 voters top the list of most voters in an Assembly constituency while Harbour constituency with 1,70,125 voters was having the lowest number of voters.

He said that there were 3,310 overseas voters and that they could vote using their passports.

He also said that voters can visit the websiteAhttp://elections.tn.gov.in to get the full PDF format of the voter list and can apply for changes if any was required.

