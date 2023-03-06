INDIALIFESTYLE

Integrated Pensioners’ Portal to ensure ease of living for senior citizens

With a view to mitigate the problems faced by pensioners, many portals will be merged into one.

Union Minister of State, Personnel, Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has decided that all the pension portals like Pension Disbursing Bank portals, ANUBHAV, CPENGRAMS, CGHS etc. will be integrated into a single portal in the form of the newly created “Integrated Pensioners’ Portal” to ensure “Ease of Living for the elder citizens”.

The Minister while addressing the Bankers Awareness Workshop pointed out that the task of Integration of Pension Seva Portal of SBI and Canara Bank with Bhavishya portal has been completed.

With this integration, the pensioners can now get their pension slip, status of submission of Life Certificate and Form-16 through the Integrated Pensioners’ Portal. He also informed that all 18 Pension disbursing banks will be integrated in Integrated Pensioners’ Portal.

The Minister said the Pension Department has undertaken a nation-wide Digital Life Certificate through Face Authentication campaign in November which has resulted into 30 lakhs pensioners submitting their life certificates digitally.

