Indian intelligence agencies have learnt that the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Mullick had also asked the international community to boycott the G20 meeting in Kashmir.

Mushaal had even threatened the G20 nations, stating that if they attend the meetings, they would be seen as siding with the oppressor by accepting PM Modi’s invitation to participate in the event.

The agencies have proof regarding this. This report indicates how obsessed Pakistan is to stop India from organising G20 meetings in Kashmir. Additionally, this report has exposed Mushaal as one who is acting at the behest of the Pakistani toolkit.

The report says that there are possibilities that Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK and Europe might hold protests in major cities of the UK and Europe.

TeK UK has been dispatching letters and petitions to all MPs and MEPs in the European nation.

“A petition might be submitted at 10 Downing Street, London, the prime minister’s office in this regard to seek the British government’s help to withdraw from the event,” the report read.

Indian Intelligence have prepared a list of numbers which are spreading fake information against the G20 meetings in Kashmir. These numbers are being used by Pakistani outfits and their agents in India.

Apart from this the agencies have prepared a full list of Facebook pages which have been spreading rumours against India ahead of the G20 meetings. The agencies have learnt that Pakistan-based people are operating these pages.

Yasin Malik married the Pakistani artist, Mushaal Hussein Mullick in 2009.

