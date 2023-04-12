BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Intel, ARM reach joint chip manufacturing deal

NewsWire
0
0

In a significant move, chip-maker Intel on Wednesday said it will work with British chip designer ARM to build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs).

The collaboration will focus on mobile SoC designs first, but allows for potential design expansion into automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), data centre, aerospace and government applications.

ARM customers designing their next-generation mobile SoCs will benefit from leading-edge Intel 18A process technology, which delivers new breakthrough transistor technologies for improved power and performance.

“Intel’s collaboration with ARM will expand the market opportunity for Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and open up new options and approaches for any fabless company that wants to access best-in-class CPU IP and the power of an open system foundry with leading-edge process technology,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

Intel is currently investing in leading-edge manufacturing capacity around the world, including significant expansions in the US and the EU, to serve sustained long-term demand for chips.

“ARM’s collaboration with Intel enables IFS as a critical foundry partner for our customers as we deliver the next generation of world-changing products built on ARM,” said Rene Haas, CEO of ARM.

This collaboration will enable a more balanced global supply chain for foundry customers working in mobile SoC design on ARM-based CPU cores. By unlocking ARM’s leading-edge compute portfolio and world-class IP on Intel process technology, ARM partners will be able to take full advantage of Intel’s open system foundry model, which goes beyond traditional wafer fabrication to include packaging, software and chiplets.

Intel 18A delivers two breakthrough technologies, PowerVia for optimal power delivery and RibbonFET gate all around (GAA) transistor architecture for optimal performance and power.

“IFS and ARM will develop a mobile reference design, allowing demonstration of the software and system knowledge for foundry customers,” said the companies.

20230412-223002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Companies with Machiavellian CEOs benefit more: Study

    Monsoon, macro-data lift indices to new closing high, realty stocks rise...

    DHFL directors sent to 3 days custodial remand in Rs 36,615...

    Biocon Q3FY22 revenue at Rs 2,223 crore, up by 18%