INDIASCI-TECH

Intel launches 13th Gen Core desktop ‘K’ processors in India

NewsWire
0
1

Chip-maker Intel on Tuesday launched its latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor family in India, including six new unlocked desktop processors, led by Intel Core i9-13900K.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K is a desktop processor that comes with 24 cores and 32 threads and a speed of up to 5.8 GHz for the best gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop “K” processors will be available starting October 21, in India, the company said in the statement.

“In the last decade, the overall gaming trend in India has grown tremendously, and this presents us with a great opportunity to demonstrate what’s possible with the PC experience going forward. Our latest generation of 13th Gen Intel Core Processors raises the bar once again for PC performance,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director, Intel India.

Moreover, users can take advantage of the latest processors’ performance improvements with existing Intel 600 or new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards.

Equipped with both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support, users can enjoy the benefits of processor performance while customizing their setup based on their features and budget preferences, the company added.

With the new Intel Core desktop processors, even the most demanding of multitasking workloads can be handled with better performance. It includes up to 15 per cent better performance for single-threaded tasks and up to 41 per cent better performance for multi-threaded tasks.

20221018-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mass violence has no place in democracy (Column: Spy’s Eye)

    OPPO ‘committed’ to Europe after stopping smartphone sales in Germany

    Virtual oath taking for newly-elected UP panchayat members

    4 killed as rains pound Maha, thousands marooned in coastal areas...