Intel unveils 7 new 12th Gen chips for mobile creators, gamers

Chip-maker Intel has unveiled seven new mobile processors to the 12th Gen Intel Core family for the growing community of content creators and gamers on smartphones, as the world grapples with chip shortage.

The company said that the new 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are “unlocked out of the box” and available in Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 models.

“We’re enabling content creators to tackle the most demanding work flows like never before. Gamers and content creators will also have access to high bandwidth platform technologies like PCIe Gen 5 with RAID support, and support for ECC memory,” explained Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms.

The new Intel mobile chips utilise desktop-caliber silicon in a mobile package to deliver high levels of performance for professional workflows like CAD, animation and visual effects.

The company said at an event late on Tuesday that the 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide 65 per cent more performance in multi-threaded workloads with more cores and memory.

The new chips offer up to 16 cores (8 performance-cores and 8 efficient-cores) and 24 threads, running at a processor base power of 55W.

“In addition to being a commercial workhorse, 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide a gaming powerhouse platform that will give enthusiast gamers higher frame rates for the games they know and love,” said the company.

More than 10 workstation and gaming designs, powered by these new chips, are likely to be launched by major manufacturers this year, including systems from Dell, HP, Lenovo and others.

