Intelligence official among 2 held for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a senior Intelligence official, working in the office of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ghaziabad, and another person in connection with a bribery case.

A senior CBI official said the Intelligence official was identified as Mohit Dhankar, and the private person as Rakesh Sharma.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint against them.

The CBI had later formed a team to look into the matter.

“It was alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 1 crore through private touts for providing favour to the complainant’s father in a case at DGGI, Ghaziabad. We decided to catch him red handed and laid the trap very carefully,” a senior CBI official said.

The probe agency also laid a trap and caught the private person for accepting bribe of Rs 60 lakh as “first installment” on behalf of the Intelligence official.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused.

An official said that the CBI would present them before the court and seek their custodial remand.

