Intel’s next-gen chips may support Windows 12

Chip-maker Intel’s next-generation CPUs will reportedly support as-of-yet announced Windows 12.

Details on Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform have been disclosed by the hardware leaker @leaf hobby, who is known for revealing the complete specifications of Intel’s Xeon CPUs before release, reports The Verge, citing sources.

However, the tweet has now been deleted.

The chip-maker internally mentioned that its next-generation CPUs will support Windows 12.

Meteor Lake is likely to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12.

Microsoft hasn’t disclosed its plans for Windows 12, but there are already hints that the company intends to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features in newer versions of Windows.

“As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience,” Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, said in an interview earlier this week.

Mehdi’s remark comes after Windows chief Panos Panay’s statement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows”.

Microsoft would need to collaborate closely with hardware partners like Intel and AMD to optimise chips that can handle AI workloads if it is intending to use AI more widely in its upcoming release of Windows, the report said.

20230302-095603

