BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Intel’s proprietary source code leaked, company confirms

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker Intel has reportedly confirmed that its ‘Alder Lake BIOS’ source code has been leaked by a third-party on anonymous imageboard website 4chan and Microsoft-owned open source developer platform Github, in a 6GB file containing tools and code for building and optimising ‘BIOS/UEFI’ images.

The working of the ‘BIOS/UEFI’ code of the computer is to initialise the hardware before the operating system has loaded, reports Tom’s Hardware website.

The company said in a statement that “Our proprietary UEFI code appears to have been leaked by a third party”.

“We do not believe this exposes any new security vulnerabilities as we do not rely on obfuscation of information as a security measure. This code is covered under our bug bounty programme within the Project Circuit Breaker campaign, and we encourage any researchers who may identify potential vulnerabilities to bring them our attention through this programme,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Intel said it is reaching out to both customers and the security research community to keep them informed of this situation.

Meanwhile, Intel was yet to confirm who leaked the code.

Also, Intel said there shouldn’t be any security related issues as it doesn’t “rely on obfuscation of information as a security measure”.

Moreover, Intel in its ‘Project Circuit Breaker’ bug bounty programme, encourages researchers to submit any vulnerabilities they find, which will award them an amount between $500 to $100,000 per bug, depending on the reported issue’s severity.

20221010-163822

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Investors approach RBI to buy stake in RBL Bank: Report

    Covid resurgence cuts India’s May services sector output: PMI

    Muhurat session: Indices make healthy gains, Sensex up 420 pts

    OMCs keep diesel, petrol prices unchanged on Monday