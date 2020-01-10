Intend to play our best hockey in Pro League: Billy Baker

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (IANS) Billy Baker, captain of the Netherlands, has insisted that his team intends to play their best hockey in the Pro League as this will provide them with a great opportunity to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to be played later in the year.

“We have come with our best team and our intention is to play our best hockey in the Pro League and build up to give our 100 per cent in Tokyo. Playing continuous top quality hockey with teams like Australia, India, Argentina, Belgium is very good to prepare for Olympics this year,” expressed Baker on the team’s arrival on Wednesday.

“We are very happy to be back in Bhubaneswar. We have some good memories of playing matches here in front of a very passionate crowd.”

He further stated that his team will be looking forward to a good challenge posed by the Manpreet-led Indian team. “We have not really followed India so much in the last year, so if there are any new players in the squad, we are not sure how good they are, but India are always technically very good and with Graham as their chief coach now, it will be interesting to see the kind of tactics they will use. We will be following them closely during the Pro League,” Baker said.

India will take on the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

–IANS

aak/dpb