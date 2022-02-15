WORLD

Intense Govt-Houthi fighting leaves 10 killed in Yemen

By NewsWire
0
11

At least 10 soldiers were killed on Tuesday in heavy fighting between pro-government Yemeni troops and Houthi militants in the southern province of Dhalea, a military officer said.

The intense confrontations broke out after “scores of Houthi fighters launched an armed attack and attempted to advance into key areas in the province”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a source.

The Houthi attack was aborted by the government forces following hours of ferocious fighting near the Qatabah district in northern Dhalea, he added.

The fighting left at least 10 people killed from the two warring sides and nearly 14 others injured, according to the official.

Meanwhile, sporadic fighting continues between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in various areas of the war-ravaged Arab country.

The country’s northern provinces witnessed the fiercest battles amid intensified airstrikes during the past 48 hours particularly in the oil-rich province of Marib.

The airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition have hit a number of Houthi-held sites in Yemen’s capital Sanaa and neighboring areas.

Yemen has been plagued by a civil war since late 2014 when Houthi militias forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.

20220216-025805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.