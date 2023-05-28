Inter Milan have booked their Champions League berth for the next season after edging out Atalanta 3-2 at San Siro.

It was a head-to-head for the top-four finish as Inter and Atalanta ranked third and fifth respectively before Saturday’s game, with five points separating them, a Xinhua report said.

The home side were off to a dream start as they surged into a 2-0 lead just three minutes into the game. Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock through a solo effort, before Nicolo Barella doubled the advantage with a volley.

Atalanta pulled one goal back in the 36th minute when Mario Pasalic slotted home after a series of rebounds.

Inter restored the two-goal margin in the 77th minute when Lukaku’s smart pass sent Marcelo Brozovic clear who drew out the goalkeeper and selflessly assisted for well-positioned Lautaro Martinez to tap it in.

Luis Muriel got another back for La Dea in the stoppage time as his free kick hit the wall, but he followed to release a blockbuster which rebounded into the net after striking off Andre Onana and the crossbar.

With one round left, Inter now sit second on 69 points, securing the Champions League place for the sixth consecutive season.

Elsewhere, Roma’s top-four hope was spoiled by Fiorentina after a 2-1 setback. Stephan El Shaarawy gave the Giallorossi an early lead, but the Viola turned the game around at the closing stage in a matter of three minutes.

Also on Saturday, Torino crushed Spezia 4-0 away, while Salernitana saw off Udinese with a slender 3-2 victory.

