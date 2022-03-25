INDIA

Inter-state drug trafficking racket busted, 2 held

Delhi Police has busted a gang of drug traffickers who were involved in selling Poppy Straw in Punjab through truck drivers, and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohan Kumar, 21, and Kanwar Pal a.ka. Baniya, 47.

Kumar was in possession of 58 kg Poppy Straw.

Both used to procure drugs from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and further sell it in the areas of Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rohit Meena said Kumar was apprehended in Soniya Vihar, Second Pusta, near Hero Showroom, Delhi following a tip-off about his presence.

During further raids, 194 kg of Poppy Straw was recovered from a rented house in Vijay Vihar, village Sabhapur Gujran, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused Rohan disclosed that he was working for Kanwar Pal and the house from where recovery was made, was taken on rent by him.

“On March 23, accused Kanwar Pal, who was involved in procuring the recovered Poppy Straw from Rajasthan, was arrested in the case,” the DCP said.

It was learnt the 47-year-old Pal was previously arrested in an NDPS case in Madhya Pradesh in which he was caught with 151 kg of Poppy Straw.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police officer added.

