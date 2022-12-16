With the arrest of three men, Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal firearm syndicate supplying arms and ammunition to criminals and gangs in Delhi and its peripherals.

Police have also recovered 14 illegal firearms including 13 sophisticated single shot country-made pistols .315 bore and one musket of 12 bore.

The accused have been identified as Istkar, Munkad and Raheesh – all residents of village Radhna in district Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), specific information was received on Monday that a resident of Radhna would come to G. Block Bus Stand Ambedkar Nagar, near Pipal Chowk, on M.B. Road to supply illegal firearms to the buyers.

A trap was laid and Istkar was apprehended. During checking of the bag, five sophisticated single shot country-made pistols of .315 bore were recovered Later on, at the instance of accused Istkar, his associates Munkad and Raheesh were also arrested from Uttar Pradesh and nine more illegal firearms were recovered from them.

“During interrogation, Istkar disclosed that he came in contact with some illegal arms manufacturers and suppliers from his native place and adjoining villages of Kithore area in Uttar Pradesh. He himself manufactured the country-made firearms of .315 bore and long barrel gun of 12 bore (Musket) and supplied many consignments of illegal firearms in various parts of Western UP and Delhi-NCR,” said the official.

“For selling manufactured illegal firearms, he convinced his close friends Munkad and Raheesh who are also the natives of his village. They used to sell single-shot country-made pistols of .315 bore for Rs 8,000-8,500 per unit and long barrel guns of 12 bore for Rs 16,000-20,000 per unit,” said the official.

