SPORTS

Inter-State Senior Athletics C’ships: Murali Sreeshankar makes cut for world championships

NewsWire
0
0

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar punched his ticket for the upcoming World Athletics Championships with a massive 8.41m leap at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2023, here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar achieved his personal best on his first attempt during the heats at the Kalinga Stadium. He, however, fell short of Jeswin’s Aldrin’s national record by 0.01m but easily breached the world championships qualifying mark of 8.25m.

S Murali had also crossed the 8.25m mark in an athletics meet in California, USA last month with an 8.29m effort but since his jump was wind-assisted, it did not help him make the cut for the world championships.

Last week, the star jumper registered an impressive 8.09m attempt to finish third in the men’s long jump event at the Paris Diamond League 2023.

Fellow jumpers Jeswin Aldrin managed a 7.83m long jump during the heats to be placed second while Muhammed Anees Yahiya was third with 7.71m jump, as a total of 12 long jumpers successfully advanced to the final, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.

20230618-135803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yorkshire appoint interim coaching, support teams ahead of new season

    Morris, Samson take RR to win over KKR

    India needs to decide whether KL Rahul is an opener or...

    Graham Hume replaces injured Craig Young in Ireland’s T20 World Cup...