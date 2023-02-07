INDIA

Inter-state weapon supplier held in Delhi

A man, involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and its peripheral areas, has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Anas, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Police have also recovered four country made pistols and four bullets from the possession of the accused.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary, a police team was directed to make intensive efforts to track and nab the accused persons involved in arms trafficking as in some cases, recovery of sophisticated illegal firearms and ammunition was made from notorious criminals and gangsters arrested in Delhi and neighboring states.

“On February 4, specific inputs were received that a person involved in supply of illegal firearms would come to Delhi to deliver a consignments of illegal firearms following which a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed near Khokha market, Link road to Pushp Vihar,” she said.

Further investigation is going on, the DCP added.

