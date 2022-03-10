Inter-university hockey: Mumbai beat champions Kashi as West Zone teams have a field day

University of Mumbai upset defending champions Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, while Savitribai Phule Pune University hammered SRM University, Chennai in the SNBP-28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Finals) at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri near here on Thursday.

On the second day of the tournament, the University of Mumbai upset MGK Vidyapith, Varanasi 3-2 in a thrilling encounter with Manpreet Singh netting a brace. Pune University rode on Talib Shah’s hat-trick to win 9-0 against SRM University, Chennai, in the tournament being conducted in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), under the aegis of Hockey India with title sponsored by SNBP Group of Institutes, Pune.

The day began with home side Pune University winning their Pool C encounter with Taleb Shah doing the star turn. Taleb, who recently was the top-scorer in the 11th Senior Men’s National Championship, took off from where he left, scoring in the 10th, 20th, 54th minutes.

Pune University took the lead via Prajwal Moharkar (9th) before Taleb netted two goals to go 3-0 up. Romesh Pillay (23th) and Venkatesh Kenche (30th) added a goal each to help Pune lead 5-0 at half-time.

In the second half, Pranav Mane (43rd) made it 6-0, before Moharkar (48th) netted his second of the day off a penalty corner, while Pillay (51st) and Shah netted to round off the tally.

The upset of the day came in Pool D when the University of Mumbai, who had finished third in West Zone qualifiers, crushed the hopes of East Zone winners and Inter-University champs MGK Vidyapith with a comeback win, having trailed all through the match, the organisers informed in a release on Thursday.

MGK, Varanasi began with a bang when Meitei Moirangthem Dhananjoy (3rd) converted a penalty corner. Mumbai were quick to strike back when Manpreet Singh (5th) made it 1-1.

Samarth Prajapati (25th) helped the Varanasi side to a 2-1 lead at the halfway stage.

On resumption, Mumbai levelled scores for the second time when Manpreet (32nd) made it 2-2. The matchwinner for Mumbai was struck by Jay Dhanawade (38th min).

RESULTS:

Pool C: Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 9 (Taleb Shah 10th, 20th, 54th; Prajwal Moharkar 9th, 48th; Romesh Pillay 23rd, 51st; Venkatesh Kenche 30th; Pranav Mane 43rd) bt SRM University, Chennai: 0. HT: 5-0

Pool D: University of Mumbai 3 (Manpreet Singh 5th, 32nd; Jay Dhanawade 38th) bt Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi 2 (Meitei Moirangthem Dhananjoy 3rd; Samarth Prajapati 25th). HT: 1-2

