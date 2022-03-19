Savitribai Phule Pune University won their maiden title by downing former champions Sambalpur University, Sambalpur 3-0 in the final of the SNBP-28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri on Saturday.

Taleb Shah scored a brace (2nd and 60th minutes) and Prajwal Moharkar (22nd) contributed one goal for Pune University as they won their first title in 28 years of the premier Inter-University event that the Nehru Hockey Society organises annually.

Pune also became the second university from West Zone to inscribe their name on the trophy after Jawaharlal Nehru PG College, Bhopal, who had won the title in 2013.

Dominating from the word go, Pune University caught Sambalpur off guard with a quick counter from the left that saw Shah (2nd) combine with Prajwal Moharkar to beat goalkeeper Dilip S.A.

The home team pressed hard and scored their second goal when Rohan Patil on the left played back to Prajwal Moharkar (22nd), who finished by smashing the ball home to make it 2-0. And that’s how the score stayed at half-time.

The second half was a case of missed opportunities with both goalkeepers standing in the way and thwarting many attempts.

The third goal for Pune came in the last minute of play, with a good inter-play that began on the left channel. Rais Mujwar was quick to spot Rahul Shinde on the right flank, who in turn did well to cross over to an unmarked Taleb Shah, who beat the goalkeeper with a strong finish in the 60th minute.

Later, VBSP University Jaunpur defeated Lovely Professional University, Phagwara 4-2 to claim third place in the competition.

Pune University’s Taleb Shah with 11 goals was adjudged ‘Player of the Tournament’ and received a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

Individual awards were handed out in five categories and each received Rs. 5000 for their effort.

RESULTS

Final: Savitribai Phule Pune University: 3 (Taleb Shah 2nd, 60th; Prajwal Moharkar 22nd) bt Sambalpur University, Sambalpur: 0. HT: 2-0

Third-place match: VBSP University, Jaunpur: 4 (Arun Sahani 19th, Uttam Singh 24th, 25th, Dharmendra Yadav 39th) bt Lovely Professional University, Phagwara: 2 (Balkar Singh 24th, Navjot Singh 46th). HT: 3-1 .

20220319-194401