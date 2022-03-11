Inter-university hockey: Sambalpur fight off Bangalore City; Rahul nets six for Kurukshetra

Sambalpur University left it late to down last year’s runners-up Bangalore City University on a day when North Zone teams excelled in the SNBP-28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) here on Friday.

On the third day of competitions, East Zone runners-up Sambalpur University forced a 3-2 win over Bangalore City University with Bikash Lakra (57th) scoring the winner at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri.

In other matches, North Zone’s Gurunanak Dev University, Amritsar and Kurukshetra University bounced back from opening day losses by registering contrasting wins. Gurunanak Dev beat LNIPE, Gwalior 5-0, while Kurukshetra recorded a landslide 16-3 win over Parul University, Vadodra.

In another match, VBSP University, Jaunpur and Manonmanium Sundarnar University, Tirunelveli played out a 3-3 draw in the tournament being conducted in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and SNBP Group of Institutes, Pune, under the aegis of Hockey India.

Sambalpur were off the blocks quick and opened a 2-0 advantage over Bangalore City with goals from Shakti Kujur (9th) off a penalty corner and then Nitesh (12th) to lead at halftime.

Bharat Mh (31st) reduced the margin for Bangalore City before Pranam Gowda Ym (39th) converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-2.

Three minutes from the final whistle, Sambalpur scored the winner as Bikash Lakra (57th) scored off an angular drive to beat goalkeeper Ravi Kumar Rh after a quickly taken foul on the edge of the circle.

Pool B witnessed a goal glut with as many as 19 goals scored in a single match as Kurukshetra University, attacked at will to down Parul University, Vadodra 16-3, after beginning their campaign with a loss.

The winners were led by a 6-goal effort by Rahul Kumar (6th, 14th, 36th, 37th, 41st, 56th), which included a third-quarter hat-trick. Adding to the tally was the four-goal feat of Mokhram (11th, 23rd, 26th; 60th) apart from a goal each by Agyapal (8th), Iknoordeep Singh (10th), Kohinoorpreet Singh (16th), Sachin (32nd), Vishal (45th) and Rudrapratak Bakshi (45th)

For Parul University, Vadodra, Ruchit Patel (13th, 45th) and Sisodiya Vuraj (59th) reduced the margin.

The results of Friday’s matches opened up Pool B with Sambhalpur (3 points; 1 match), Bangalore City University (3 points; 2 matches) and Kurukshetra University (3 points, 2 matches) equal on points. Parul (0 points; 1 match) completed the group.

RESULTS:

Pool A

VBSP University, Jaunpur 3 (Vejendra Singh 8th, 55th; Manish Sahani 15th) drew with Manonmaniium Sundarnar University, Tirunelveli 3 (Aravind V 36th; Sundara Pandi A 37th; Arvind Kumar S 53rd). HT: 2-0

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 5 (Dilpreet Singh 10th; Ramandeep Singh 15th, 35th; Sanjay Kumar 19th; Sudarshan Singh 57th) bt LNIEP, Gwalior 0. HT: 3-0

Pool-B

Kurukshetra University 16 (Rahul Kumar 6th, 14th, 36th, 37th, 41st, 56th; Agyapal 8th; Iknoordeep Singh 10th, Mokhram 11th, 23rd, 26th; 60th; Kohinoorpreet Singh 16th, Sachin 3 2nd; Vishal 45th; Rudrapratak Bakshi 45th) bt Parul University, Vadodra 3 (Ruchit Patel 13th, 45th; Sisodiya Vuraj 59th). HT: 8-1

Sambalpur University 3 (Shakti Kujur 9th; Nitesh 12th; Bikash Lakra 57th) bt Bangalore City University, Bengaluru 2 (Bharath Mh. Pranam Gowda Ym 39th). HT: 2-0.

