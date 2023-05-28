Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday revealed that the intelligence agencies had intercepted a call which revealed that a fake encounter and rape incident were to be “staged” by some people belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), local media reported.

Speaking at a hurriedly called news conference in the wee hours, the minister stated that the PTI had “hatched” a gruesome plot to blame the government and institutions for these incidents in the international media, The Express Tribune reported.

Without revealing the characters involved in the intercepted call as well as making the conversation public, the minister said that the two types of plans were being made in the intercepted call, The Express Tribune reported.

One plan was to raid the house of a PTI worker, open fire there, which should result in casualties, so that it could be shown to the world that gross human rights violations were being committed in Pakistan, he said.

The second one being planned, the minister added, was an act of rape – the recording of which would be shared with the global media outlets to propagate the alleged abuse against the PTI, The Express Tribune reported.

The minister said that chances were that the fake encounter and rape plans were to be executed on Saturday night and that was why he decided to share details with the nation through the TV screens after midnight.

Sanaullah claimed that the plan was to put the blame of the fake encounter of a PTI worker during the so-called raid at his or her residence and fake rape on the officials of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, The Express Tribune reported.

20230528-111403