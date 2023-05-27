SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Igor Stimac, the chief coach of the senior national men’s football team, on Saturday, called up goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh of Hyderabad FC for the ongoing camp in Bhubaneswar.

The Blue Tigers are currently camping in the Odisha capital for preparations for the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar and the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru.

Two players — goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa Tempa and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam — have been released from the National Camp because of injuries. While Phurba has suffered a right adductor strain, Suresh is down with a hamstring injury, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed on Saturday.

India will begin their campaign in the Hero Intercontinental Cup with a match against Mongolia on June 9.

Stimac had earlier left out Vishal Kaith, Manvir Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, and Roshan Singh due to injuries as he narrowed his squad down to 27 players after two days of rigorous medical tests at the camp in Bhubaneswar a few days back.

