Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac announces list of 41 players for Bhubaneswar camp

India senior men’s national team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 41 players for the national camp ahead of the Intercontinental Cup.

The camp is set to get underway in Bhubaneswar on May 15 as India prepare for the Intercontinental Cup, which will take place June 9 to 18 in the capital city of Odisha.

The Blue Tigers are on a preparation path for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar next year, and are set to play the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar next month, before they move to Bengaluru to play the SAFF Championship, in June-July.

India, who are placed at 101 in the FIFA Rankings, will face opponents like Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164), and Mongolia (183). The Blue Tigers, earlier, had a great start to the year, winning the Hero Tri-Nation Cup in Imphal, Manipur, where they beat Myanmar (1-0) and the Kyrgyz Republic (2-0).

List of 41 players:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vikram Partap Singh, Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

20230504-190804

