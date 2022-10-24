Things seem to naturally develop at a breath-taking speed when it comes to Youssoufa Moukoko.

Only weeks after the 17-year-old has made his way to the top of the charts in the shirt of Borussia Dortmund, rumours are growing the gifted youngster’s goals might only be a short-term enjoyment for the Black and Yellows.

Ahead of the Champions League group encounter at home against Manchester City this Tuesday evening, European top sides are reported to queue up to sign the Cameroon-rooted forward next summer due to his expiring contract.

Becoming the youngest player to score nine goals in the German first-tier league at an age of 17 years and eleven months, Moukoko has triggered the interest of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and Liverpool.

Reports speak of a tricky issue due to turmoil in the forward’s entourage as his parents Marie and Joseph are said to complain about the growing influence of his agent Patrick Williams.

Contrary plans seem to affect the family peace as turning 18 in roughly a month allows the youngster to make decisions without having to follow his parents’ advice.

As a fact, Moukoko has so far rejected Dortmund’s offers to extend his contract.

While the 2012 German champion is enjoying a youth wave delivered by the striker and his teammates such as Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna (19), additional trouble seems to emerge.

Having developed into the team’s leader, England international Bellingham is said to be targeted by leading clubs from Premier League such as Chelsea, both Manchester clubs, and Liverpool.

Reports speak of the midfielder’s contract containing an exit clause; others expected offers of up to 150 million euros, Dortmund can hardly resist.

Meanwhile, Bellingham, Reyna, and Moukoko rule Dortmund-related headlines after they became the first trio under 20 to score in one game for a club of the German national league when crushing league competitor VfB Stuttgart 5-0 last weekend, reports Xinhua.

Crossing swords with Manchester City and their former teammate Erling Haaland might deliver a new challenge to secure the club’s second position in Champions League Group G.

Dortmund and their youngsters have in their hands to proceed to the knockout stage with two group games left against the Sky Blues and Copenhagen.

Not only coach Edin Terzic is expecting more headline-making performances, but the youngsters. The club’s enchanting trio recently claimed to not care about their age but to take the success as a motivation booster for international tasks.

When it comes to Moukoko, the Dortmund coach is optimistic while drawing a picture of future tasks.

“What’s next for him is to consolidate on the current level and then gain further ground,” Terzic said following intense efforts to not only provide the youngster with extra training sessions to improve his box-game patterns but to convince him to stay.

