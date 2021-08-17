Admission in pharmacy courses across Uttar Pradesh, for degree and diploma courses, have gone up by nearly 25 per cent in the academic year 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20.

The number of students enrolled in B. Pharma courses have gone up from 16,000 to over 20,000. There has been an almost 100 per cent enrolment in D. Pharma courses in the academic session 2020-21.

According to the Department of Technical Education, admissions on as many as 56,291 seats were done in the session 2020-21. At the same time, as many as 20,361 students took admission in 25,351 seats available for the B. Pharma course.

According to the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) spokesperson Ashish Mishra, in the last one and a half years, more than 50 B. Pharma institutes have been affiliated to AKTU and the number of students has risen appreciably.

Mishra said that after completing B. Pharma and D. Pharma courses, one can get employment by becoming a consultant with any pharmaceutical company or be a hospital pharmacist or work as a clinical research associate. Apart from this, one can also start their own medical firm.

Due to the high salary packages and the growth of the medical sector, in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the interest of students in pharmacy has increased.

