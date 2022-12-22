INDIA

Interim report by Karnataka BC Commission submitted

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the interim report by the State Backward Classes Commission will be studied legally and discussed with leaders of all political parties before arriving at a conclusion.

Talking to reporters near Suvarna Soudha here, he said that the Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde met him and submitted the interim report. This report will be examined, discussed with the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and legal steps taken accordingly.

Details were given one year after the submission of Justice Nagamohan Das Committee. The Justice Sadashiva Commission report was submitted ten years ago but no details are given since the government has not accepted it.

The Kantharaj report is still with the Commission, not at the government level and details are not furnished. But suitable legal action will be taken on the interim report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission, Chief Minister Bommai explained.

Reacting to KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar’s statement that the BJP Delhi leaders have spoken to the CM regarding advancing the Assembly polls in view of Covid-19 pandemic, Bommai ruled out any such talks with the Delhi leaders and said there is no proposal to hold the Assembly elections in advance.

He said former ministers, Ramesh Jarkiholi and K.S. Eshwarappa had met him on Wednesday to enquire about their induction into the Cabinet. They were given details of the discussion with the party leaders in Delhi recently.

“I am going to Delhi shortly to discuss various important issues including the Cabinet expansion. The leaders have been explained about the need for the Cabinet expansion. The high command will take a final decision regarding the Cabinet rejig,” he said.

20221222-153803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhagalpur blast prime accused surrenders in court

    KTR’s remarks on Andhra’s infrastructure triggers war of words

    Stepping on AI Power: From unknown devil to responsible angel

    Hiten Tejwani joins the cast of ‘Swaran Ghar’