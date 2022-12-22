Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the interim report by the State Backward Classes Commission will be studied legally and discussed with leaders of all political parties before arriving at a conclusion.

Talking to reporters near Suvarna Soudha here, he said that the Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde met him and submitted the interim report. This report will be examined, discussed with the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and legal steps taken accordingly.

Details were given one year after the submission of Justice Nagamohan Das Committee. The Justice Sadashiva Commission report was submitted ten years ago but no details are given since the government has not accepted it.

The Kantharaj report is still with the Commission, not at the government level and details are not furnished. But suitable legal action will be taken on the interim report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission, Chief Minister Bommai explained.

Reacting to KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar’s statement that the BJP Delhi leaders have spoken to the CM regarding advancing the Assembly polls in view of Covid-19 pandemic, Bommai ruled out any such talks with the Delhi leaders and said there is no proposal to hold the Assembly elections in advance.

He said former ministers, Ramesh Jarkiholi and K.S. Eshwarappa had met him on Wednesday to enquire about their induction into the Cabinet. They were given details of the discussion with the party leaders in Delhi recently.

“I am going to Delhi shortly to discuss various important issues including the Cabinet expansion. The leaders have been explained about the need for the Cabinet expansion. The high command will take a final decision regarding the Cabinet rejig,” he said.

