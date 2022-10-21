INDIALIFESTYLE

International Booker Prize winner ‘Tomb of Sand’ in shortlist for Rs 25 lakh JCB Prize for Literature

NewsWire
0
0

International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree’s “Tomb of Sand” is among the five translations shortlisted for the Rs 25 lakh JCB Prize for Literature, India’s richest literary award, it was announced here on Friday.

The shortlisted novels are:

* “Imaan” by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha (Eka)

* “The Paradise of Food” by Khalid Jawed, translated from Urdu by Baran Farooqi (Juggernaut)

* “Valli” by Sheela Tomy, translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil (Harper Perennial)

* “Tomb of Sand” by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin Random House India)

* “Song of the Soil” by Chuden Kabimo, translated from Nepali by Ajit Baral (Rachna Books)

Sheela Tomy and Chuden Kabimo are debut novelists. The winner of the prize will be announced on November 19.

Following the unveiling, Jayant Kriplani, Paramita Saha and Sandip Roy read passages from the shortlisted titles.

“Judging literature is a challenge,” Jury Chair A.S. Panneerselvan saidunveiled the shortlist. From exploring new content and deploying various literary devices, authors constantly try to push the boundary. while unveiling the shortlist at the Glenburn Penthouse in an intimate gathering of authors, translators and the literary community of the city, adding: “Every step is crucial and every innovation is precious.”

“However, when the final evaluation happened, these wonders of the mind gave space to the power of the heart, where empathy became the criteria for creating the shortlist. All the novels in the shortlist exemplify the idea of empathy, concern for fellow humans, and in a sense a worldview in which the head does not subsume the heart,” Panneerselvan said.

Mita Kapur, Literary Director of the JCB Literature Foundation, said: “The fact that in the 5th year of the JCB Prize for Literature we have the most diverse shortlist yet, fills us with hope. This is a list that brings forth the many Indias across time and geography. This is truly representative of the spectrum of languages, authors and publishers that make up our industry, but most of all it represents the quality of excellent writing that India has to offer.”

Each of the five shortlisted authors will receive Rs 1 lakh; and the translator an additional Rs 50,000. The translator of the winning work will receive an additional Rs 10 lakh.

20221021-200202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 held for selling Remdesivir at higher price in Chennai

    Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora expert panel releases historic Homeland Manifesto

    Chaos in Kerala Assembly as Opposition stages walk-out

    In-laws put pressure on woman for ‘Nikah Halala’ to remarry her...