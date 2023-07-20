INDIA

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

The most explosive format in the game of cricket is all set to tee off in Zimbabwe, as the T10 comes to Africa for the first time ever.

The inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10, which is organised by T Ten Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket, will commence from July 20 at the Harare Sports Club. The finale of the T10 will be played on July 29, here.

There are five teams, Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army and Johannesburg Buffaloes, who will battle it out for top honours in Harare, over the next ten days.

The Zim Afro T10, which not only brings to Zimbabwe some top-notch cricket but also add a layer of razzmatazz, begins with Harare Hurricanes, who have the dynamic Eoin Morgan in their side, taking on the Bulawayo Braves, who have in their ranks the in-form and dangerous Sikandar Raza.

With the likes of Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Parthiv Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Sean Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills, and Thisara Perera being among the top names participating in the tournament, the Zim Afro T10 has all the ingredients in place for a tournament which produces high-octane cricket.

