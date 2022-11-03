The Rajasthan government will organise a first of its kind international expo in Jodhpur in March next year to handhold its exporters at a time when recession threat looms large in the US and EU markets and rupee is depreciating with dollar strengthening throwing yet another challenge for the economy, officials said here.

According to the officials, the aim of the event is to get Rajasthan compete with other top states excelling in the export segment.

The Rajasthan governments aims to enhance its exports to match the growth rate of Gujarat and Maharashtra which remains on top in export list of the country, said Rajiv Arora, REPC chairman, adding, “We will organise a first of its kind international expo in Jodhpur in second week of March next year. This Rajasthan International Expo will primarily exhibit handicrafts, however, we want other sectors to participate in it as well.”

“First meeting in this context is scheduled on November 7 in Jodhpur which will be held on the same ground where expo will be held,” he said, adding, “We will go to jodhpur and meet jodhpur exporters too.”

Answering an IANS query if this is the right time to organise this expo as recession looms large in US and EU markets, he said, “This is the best time to organise the event. If there is a patient at home we need to treat him on time, we will not let the problem grow, same is the case here. When there is recession, our exporters need hand holding, REPC is helping them in handholding and bringing buyers from outside and providing a platform for events.”

Further, the time is apt as there is a backlash against China which is India’s competitor too. “The US and European buyers are ready to buy products at competitive rates and we need to work while going a mile extra,” he said.

Each district collector has been directed on how to boost exports. Under the Mission Niryatak scheme, meetings will be organised at each district level to discuss steps to boost exports, he added.

P.R. Sharma, CEO, REPC, said, “This event will help exporters to bounce back after COVID pandemic hit hard exports. We have decided to have a B2B meeting for two days while the third day will be dedicated to B2C meetings”.

Gujarat accounted for about 30 per cent of India’s total exports in 2021-22 at $127 billion, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at $73 billion and $35 billion, respectively.

20221103-135606