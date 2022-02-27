SPORTS

International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president

By NewsWire
0
0

Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the international body of sport said in a statement on Sunday.

Putin, a black belt holder, became the first Russian to be awarded the eighth dan, one of the sport’s highest honours, but the IJF has now suspended Putin’s role after Russia’s attack.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement.

The IJF also said this week that it is cancelling an event which was scheduled to be held in Russia.

“The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia,” IJF president Marius Vizer was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk.

“We are saddened by the current international situation, the result of inefficient dialogue at international level. We, the sports community, must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity,” he said.

“The judo family hopes that the current unrest can be solved in the last moment, to re-establish normality and stability in Eastern Europe and the world, to once again be able to focus on the diverse cultures, history and legacy of Europe, in the most positive way,” he said in a statement.

20220227-201005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.