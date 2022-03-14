INDIASPORTS

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar (ld)

By NewsWire
0
16

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh from Nangal Ambiyan village was shot dead by assailants during a match at Malian village in Jalandhar district on Monday.

At least 20 bullets were pumped into his head and chest. The disturbing video of the crime went viral.

Hailing from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot, Sandeep was a professional circle kabaddi player and played in the stopper position. He had ruled the sport for more than a decade and played in Canada, the US and the UK, other than Punjab.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are currently in England, where he was settled.

As per initial reports, Sandeep was one of the biggest organisers of circle kabaddi tournaments in the region. Settled in England, Sandeep had come to India to attend some weddings and host kabaddi tournaments.

The former Indian kabaddi player hailed from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot.

He had started his career playing state-level matches and was known as ‘Gladiator’ by his fans.

20220315-002403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.