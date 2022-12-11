SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrating the incredible power of cricket as a sport and the thrill and entertainment the T20 format provides, the International League T20 official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ was launched on the league’s YouTube channel.

The two-minute 14-second anthem produced and performed by Rapper Badshah. Badshah along with US singer Jason Derulo will be performing at the opening ceremony at Dubai’s Ring of Fire (Dubai International Stadium) on January 13, 2023.

Speaking about the launch of the ILT20 anthem, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, “It’s very important for cricket fans to associate a tournament with a catchy anthem and we are absolutely delighted to launch the ILT20 Anthem Halla Halla today. Badshah has produced a magnificent anthem which will certainly motivate one and all to dance to the beats and get ready for the excitement that will unfold in the ILT20.”

Meanwhile, Rapper Badshah expressed, “I am really happy with the way the anthem has come out. I wanted to ensure that we produce a catchy tune and I think we have done a great job. I hope that the cricket fans love the tune and share it with friends and family. I am so honoured to associate with the ILT20 and it gives me immense pleasure to produce and feature in their official anthem Halla Halla.”

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

20221211-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England senior players will step up in Ben Stokes’ absence from...

    I think it would have lots of benefits: Roy on playing...

    Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy knockout matches in doubt due to 57...

    Maharaja Trophy: Suchith steers Bengaluru Blasters to comfortable win over Mysore...