SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

International League T20 signs five-year title sponsorship deal with DP World

NewsWire
0
0

The International League T20 (ILT20) on Thursday announced DP World as the title sponsor for its upcoming six-team league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for five years.

The agreement comes as 84 international cricket stars from across the world, such as Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga, and several shining Associate players, including Paul Stirling, Mark Watt and David Wiese get ready for the inaugural season of the league to held in January.

UAE’s home-grown T20 competition will be played in Dubai (Dubai International Stadium), Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) and Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium) from January 13 to February 12, 2023.

The inaugural DP World International League T20 includes six teams — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The teams will play for the magnificent, coveted trophy through a total of 34 matches, where all matches will be telecasted live on the expansive, global Zee Network.

Opening the League is the blockbuster match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 13 at the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai, UAE) and where the competition will be launched through a dazzling opening ceremony headlined by Indian rapper Badshah and RnB megastar Jason Derulo, the organisers informed in a release on Thursday.

Headquartered in Dubai, DP World has evolved into the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain solutions enabling the flow of trade across the globe. With a presence in 78 countries across six continents, powered by a diverse professional team of more than 97,000 people, DP World is committed to delivering unrivalled value to its customers and partners, the release claimed.

20221215-160605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence named in England Lions squad for tour...

    Captains should be suspended if teams are unable to bowl 90...

    He used to say to me, ‘Papa, I want to play...

    IPL 2022: K.L Rahul wants Lucknow to keep improving despite massive...