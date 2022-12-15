The International League T20 (ILT20) on Thursday announced DP World as the title sponsor for its upcoming six-team league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for five years.

The agreement comes as 84 international cricket stars from across the world, such as Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga, and several shining Associate players, including Paul Stirling, Mark Watt and David Wiese get ready for the inaugural season of the league to held in January.

UAE’s home-grown T20 competition will be played in Dubai (Dubai International Stadium), Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) and Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium) from January 13 to February 12, 2023.

The inaugural DP World International League T20 includes six teams — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The teams will play for the magnificent, coveted trophy through a total of 34 matches, where all matches will be telecasted live on the expansive, global Zee Network.

Opening the League is the blockbuster match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 13 at the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai, UAE) and where the competition will be launched through a dazzling opening ceremony headlined by Indian rapper Badshah and RnB megastar Jason Derulo, the organisers informed in a release on Thursday.

Headquartered in Dubai, DP World has evolved into the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain solutions enabling the flow of trade across the globe. With a presence in 78 countries across six continents, powered by a diverse professional team of more than 97,000 people, DP World is committed to delivering unrivalled value to its customers and partners, the release claimed.

