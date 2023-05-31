Keeping at the forefront its commitment for the support and growth of cricket around the world especially amongst the associate members, the International League T20 (ILT20) is organising the Continent Cup T20 Africa in Kenya.

The six-nation tournament will be played at the Nairobi Gymkhana from June 9. Besides hosts Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda are the teams that will compete in the T20 tournament. The final will be played on June 23.

Mubashshir Usmani: “The International League T20 is committed to the growth of the sport not only in the UAE but across the world. There is a real passion for cricket in Africa and we feel that we need to provide them the encouragement and the backing that will help them emerge on the cricket scene.

“The Continent Cup T20 Africa will feature teams that are eager to make a mark at the international level. The Kenyan team was a force to reckon with in the years gone by and the cricketing world would like to see them re-emerge as a potent force. We would continue to support such endeavours around the world while focusing on the growth of our own tournament and UAE men’s and women’s cricket.”

