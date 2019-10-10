International media ignoring Kashmir: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he is puzzled as to how the international media is continuing to give headline coverage to the Hong Kong protests but is ignoring the “dire human rights crisis” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Imran said that Kashmir has been “illegally annexed” by India.

“I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hongkong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK – an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900k troops imposing a siege on 8mn Kashmiris.”

He added that there has been a complete blackout of communications for over two months in Indian Kashmir.

“For over 2 months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned,including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children, & a growing humanitarian crisis. In IOJK 100k Kashmiris have been killed over 30 yrs fighting for their right to self determination as committed to them by the international community through UNSC resolutions.”

His tweets comes as the Indian government has relaxed the lockdown, begun releasing political prisoners and has also withdrawn the advisory for tourists.

During his visit to New York last month, Imran Khan had personally interacted with the top editorial staff of The New York Times and Wall Street Journal and has also written op-eds in NYT criticising India over Kashmir.

