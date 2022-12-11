WORLD

International nature conservation agency announces new Green List sites

NewsWire
0
0

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced here on Saturday that it has added another 16 protected areas to its Green List.

The new batch contains 11 protected areas in China, including Qianjiangyuan National Park in the eastern province of Zhejiang and the famous Huangguoshu Scenic Area in southwestern province of Guizhou, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The international community can learn from China’s eco-civilisation practice, James Hardcastle, head of IUCN’s protected and conserved areas team, told Xinhua.

“We cannot do anything but support, and work, and help, and learn from China on how it is managing nature, conservation areas, national parks, nature reserves, and so on,” he said.

The IUCN Green List honours successful nature conservation worldwide. A protected or conserved area that reaches its standard is certified and recognized as achieving ongoing results for people and nature in a fair and effective way.

20221211-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukrainian Vice PM calls upon Tim Cook to block Russian users

    Tesla named ‘most trusted’ brand developing fully-autonomous vehicles

    Microsoft adds free built-in VPN network to Edge browser

    Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N.Korea’s nuclear, missile threats (Ld)