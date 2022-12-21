INDIA

International nexus of mobile phone snatchers busted, three held

With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an international nexus involved in snatching mobile phones in Delhi and then selling them in Nepal.

The accused have been identified as Chand alias Kala, a resident of village Matan, Jhajjar in Haryana; Anand, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana; and Milan, a resident of Nepal.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on December 17, specific inputs were received by the police team regarding the movement of two desperate snatchers, namely Chand and Anand, who were said to be coming in the Baba Haridas Nagar area probably to commit crime.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid. Thereafter, two persons were seen coming on a bike and stopped to meet one person (the receiver) there. All the three persons, Chand, Anand and one receiver of stolen phones, Milan were apprehended.

“During interrogation, Chand stated that he was previously involved in five cases, including Arms Act, MV theft and rape.

“Further, he stated that he along with his associate, Anand started committing mobile snatching to fulfill their desires for drugs. They sold these snatched phones to Milan of Nepal and Milan further sold them in Nepal to get more benefits,” said the official.

