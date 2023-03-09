INDIALIFESTYLE

International Rajasthani Conclave to held in Jaipur in Sep

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to organise the International Rajasthani Conclave on September 23 and 24 in Jaipur, an official said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal of an additional budget provision of Rs 5 crore for this mega event to be organised under the aegis of Industries Department and Rajasthan Foundation, a statement noted.

Gehlot announced the organisation of the International Rajasthani Conclave in the budget for the year 2023-24 with the aim of initiating networking with the Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs).

The two-day conclave sessions will focus on “Rajasthani pride, literature, business, tradition, music, art, culture, social welfare, entrepreneurship, food and entertainment, etc”.

It will include a special session on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities. Entrepreneurs from all over the world are likely to participate.

The Pravasi Samman Award announced in the NRR policy will also be given away in this conclave.

Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation Dheeraj Srivastava said that the International Rajasthani Conclave was organised for the first time under the leadership of Gehlot in 2000.

20230309-220203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seeking a Pashtun homeland, Pakistan Taliban dominates new round of dialogue...

    Traders in Jammu to issue bills in Sanskrit also

    MP: Uma Bharti back with anti-liquor agitation, police launch campaign against...

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: ‘The scientist did it’, says Sehwag...