International sex racket busted in Delhi, 3 Uzbek women held

Delhi Police has busted an international prostitution racket and arrested three women from Uzbekistan along with two agents from the eastern part of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, an information was received about a sex racket being run in a OYO Hotel situated at Shashi Garden, Delhi.

“A decoy customer was sent to the hotel and subsequently a raid was conducted at the said hotel and three Uzbek national females along with two agents namely Praveen Kumar and Ketan Kansal were found present at the time of the raid,” DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under ITP and Foreigners Act. During sustained interrogation, all the accused persons disclosed that to earn easy money they all are running the sex racket.

“A team has been sent to the address of the accused owner of hotel OYO at Betia, Bihar, in order to initiate further action. Investigation in respect of Deepak who is also one of the agents of the alleged ladies is also being conducted,” the DCP said.

The police have sealed the hotel. Further probe is on, the official added.

