Today, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced special measures for people who have been impacted by the wildfires and need to replace vital documents or to extend or restore their status in Canada.

“We will continue to be there for those people across the country who are facing extreme wildfires,” Fraser said. “These new measures will make it easier for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents. They will also help make sure temporary residents are not unduly penalized and are there to help rebuild our communities.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says it will issue free replacement documents for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents directly affected by the wildfires. These include permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to wildfires.

International students, temporary foreign workers and other visitors who have been directly affected by the wildfires and whose status will expire by September 30, 2023, will also be eligible to apply, restore or extend their status in Canada free of charge.

This means that temporary workers who are unable to work because their workplace is closed due to the fires will able to extend their status and stay until their workplace reopens.

In addition, international students can extend their study permits if their classes are delayed or cancelled and finish their studies without penalty.

These special measures will be in effect until September 30, 2023. They give Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents time to sort out documents or temporary status issues, so they can focus on what matters most right now: their families, their homes and their communities, IRCC stated.

More information about who is eligible, how to apply and what replacement documents are covered under the special measures will be available on IRCC’s website.

Those who apply for an extension of their work permit continue to benefit from maintained status while their application is being processed and remain eligible to work as per the conditions of their original work permit.