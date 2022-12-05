With the arrest of four men in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted an International syndicate of cyber frauds operating from Dubai and cheating youths on pretext of providing work from home in e-commerce company ‘Amazon’.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kedia (30), resident of SBI Colony near Kalyan Vihar; Sachin Gupta (36), resident of Pitampura; Rohit Jain (36), resident of Shalimar Bagh; and Pradeep Kumar alias Rahul alias Pradhan (34), resident of Model Town-III.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), a complaint on MHA cyber crime reporting portal from a woman, a resident of Arya Pura was received in Cyber Police Station North district wherein she alleged that she received a message from a mobile number and the person represented himself as Nathalie from Amazon company.

“She was cheated for Rs 3,15,745 on the pretext of work from home. During enquiry, it was found that the money was transferred to various bank accounts via Paytm. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation was taken up,” said Kalsi.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and manual information, one suspect, Pradeep was apprehended, who during interrogation disclosed that he used to sell activated current bank accounts of his locality to his associates Amit and Sachin, in which the duped money was transferred,” said the official.

During investigation, it also came to notice that Pradeep is going to give them more accounts following which a continuous raid was conducted to nab Amit and Sachin and finally after a long overnight run both were apprehended and more bank accounts were recovered from their possession.

“Further interrogation from Amit and Sachin revealed that they along with their team leader Rohit run a call centre at a flat in Ashok Vihar which was used for transferring the amount to Dubai. Subsequently, Rohit was apprehended from the call centre,” said the official.

Rohit and his absconding partner Jigar alias Jolly worked for Gulati, who lives in Dubai. He along with Jigar had visited Dubai in July-2022 wherein they met main Kingpin Gulati, who briefed them about his plan to dupe people and earn quick money through cyber frauds.

“Gulati with the help of some website developers had created a fake website https://amazon9910.com/ which has the same user interference as that of the genuine E-commerce Amazon Website. Gulati then used to contact the victims who were looking for jobs via WhatsApp of Philippines originating numbers and allured them to work from home,” said the official.

The cheated amount was transferred into various Current Bank accounts, which were provided by Pradeep. Thereafter, the accused persons used to withdraw amounts from various ATMs in Delhi and Jigar used to transfer the amount to Gulati in Dubai.

“The recovered accounts from the call center revealed an influx of a whopping amount and investigation in this regard is still going on,” said the official, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress and search is being made for the arrest of absconding accused persons.

20221206-020004