Drug gangs from Nepal and other routes have been targeting students in Delhi-NCR.

In October, Gautam Budhha Nagar’s Special Team and Knowledge Park police arrested three accused while exposing illegal drug supply by foreign nationals.

Police recovered 65 grams of Methamphetamine Crystal of MDMA category from their possession, worth Rs 12 lakhs in the international market.

The police arrested several gangs who have been running the racket in collaboration with local miscreants.

All the said gangs have connections abroad, said top police officials.

According to sources, the special operation team arrested three foreign nationals identified as Oladele Jimoh, Azuh Daniel Nwachinemere and Collins Tabugbo Odimba, who supplied illegal drugs in Delhi-NCR at exorbitant rates.

It has been reported that the majority of these gangs reached the national capital on a student visa and engaged in drug supply.

The police said that mostly Nigerian people come to India disguised as students and expanded their business in Delhi.

The police has been actively engaged in putting efforts to thwart their main supply and to break their nexus.

A senior officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on condition of anonymity, said that the extensive rise of the drug gangs indicated failure on part of the system, for instance of the corrupt local policemen who helped the suppliers.

He underlined that the fact that it took such a less amount of time for the foreign nationals to establish a big business in the capital, implied delinquency of the people in the system.

He added that despite the alertness of the departments in Delhi NCR, the drug gangs benefit from some present flaws.

