New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANSlife) To assist teachers’ ongoing professional development, the International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022, the largest international Olympiad for educators, was announced. The Olympiad focuses on teachers offering them the option to identify their core talents for the first time ever, this represents a significant shift in the educational environment.

It is anticipated that 100,000 teachers from different countries will compete in the Olympiad. The objective is to evaluate teaching strategies in light of international teaching standards and equip teachers with the skills necessary for hybrid classrooms, evolving modalities, advanced pedagogies, and innovative practises.

With the use of their percentile scores, teachers competing in the Olympiad will be able to gauge where they stand on the state and national levels. Additionally, they will receive a customised assessment of their pedagogy abilities and a 6-month action plan with professional advice from worldwide teacher educators. As a result, all students at all educational levels will receive instruction from instructors who are qualified, professionally prepared, and equipped in accordance with the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST), the suggestions provided in NEP 2020, and global best practises for teaching.

Suraasa (Les Transformations), the event’s organiser, has stated that registration for the Olympiad will start on September 1 and will be available to both current and aspiring teachers. Top instructors from the Olympiad will also get monetary awards, according to the teacher upskilling website.

The Olympiad benefits teachers, but it also helps schools that are having a hard time putting together a plan for their teachers’ professional development. In addition to an action plan for raising student success and engagement in their classes, schools will also receive a supplemental report that includes the combined, aggregated total scores of all of their teachers. They will be able to approach professional development and progress more data-awarely, as will their professors.

Rishabh Khanna, leading Cognitive Scientist and Suraasa CEO shares his thoughts about the Olympiad, “Teachers are highly underappreciated and underrated. We believe that the International Teachers’ Olympiad will go a long way in getting them the much-deserved recognition by highlighting their expertise in the world. It will act as a tool for teachers to discover their true teaching potential by identifying their individual strengths and giving them a concrete plan of action to achieve their goals.”

This might be one of the many innovative projects that, by identifying the issue and offering solutions to the affected parties, would catapult the nation to the top of the worldwide education rankings. At the same time, it highlights deserving instructors, propelling the teaching profession to the forefront of educational reform.

20220830-211002