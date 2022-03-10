International Women’s Day: Did we make it count?

Sabrina Almeida

Another International Women’s Day (IWD) just went by! Amid all the attention showered on women, which may serve some purpose, comes the more important question of whether it brings us any closer to achieving gender parity. That’s what it is all about, isn’t it?

Personally, IWD doesn’t mean much. In my opinion, real change would come from a regular acknowledgement of women’s achievements. Not just dusting out the red carpet for us once a year. Because it all goes back to the way things were for the remaining 364 days.

Professional and social establishments that have made a conscious effort to promote women, do so on a daily basis and that’s what counts. It’s not just an annual photo-op and PR exercise.

For example, women role models should be invited to speak in schools and community groups throughout the year. Girls struggle on a daily basis and would benefit from continued encouragement and motivation to believe their dreams can become a reality.

But that’s just my perspective… it’s also the reason I don’t subscribe to all the fuss around International Women’s Day. Truth is, I see all the hoopla as patronizing. Something similar to bringing out your best crockery for Christmas and then boxing it away.

Organizations that work for the upliftment of women might corroborate my theory that we’re not involved enough to make a real difference. Take gender-based violence for instance.

A poll by the Canadian Women’s Foundation (CWF) found that close to half (46%) of the respondents felt gender-based violence is too big for them to play a role in ending it. Meaning we support victims ideologically but don’t want to get personally involved.

An incident of intimate partner violence in Mississauga this week, which caused a man to be charged with attempted murder, might have had an even worse outcome had the person who called it in not done so. The woman was transported to a trauma centre and was in life-threatening condition as of Wednesday. One of two children (both under the age of 12) was also taken to a trauma centre. Peel police said the child, who was the older one, was in serious but stable condition.

Chances are we all know someone (or more than one person) who has been a victim of domestic violence. What have we done to help them? Although this question might offend some, it still needs to be addressed.

According to the CWF, those facing abuse often disclose to people they know rather than to authorities. How we respond to the information we receive makes all the difference to the victims.

In the CWF poll, 35 per cent of gender-based violence survivors report not disclosing abuse because they felt there was no one they could tell, and 27 per cent felt they would not be believed.

Ironically, the CWF survey also showed a big gap between what we say and do. Although 86 per cent of Canadians who were surveyed believe they are able to support someone facing physical abuse, only 66% of those who disclosed experiences of this abuse felt supported. Similarly, while 80% of respondents believe they are able to support someone facing sexual abuse and 85% are able to support someone facing emotional abuse, only 63% of those who disclosed sexual abuse and 70% of those who disclosed emotional abuse felt supported.

It’s an uncomfortable conversation to have but less difficult than the victim talking about it and enduring it.

How important are women’s day celebrations then, given that those who really need our support cannot count on it?

Sure, IWD organizers encourage celebrations on March 8, but their main purpose is to raise awareness against bias AND to encourage action for equality. So, this day should be a starting point for giving women visibility in all occupations, not a one-day exercise. The second part which is calling out inequality and giving more women opportunities to shine is also a sustained effort.

What I disagree with is celebrating the few and forgetting about the majority who are marginalized!

How about we strike a balance between celebration and action by acknowledging women who channelize their success to bring more of their sisters into the limelight. Isn’t that more meaningful and purposeful? Women who have broken the glass ceiling or survived abuse are in the best position to show others how it can be done.

It’s also time to own up to what we’re willing to do as a family, friend, neighbour, co-worker, and global citizen. That will tell us whether we have anything to celebrate on IWD!!!