International Yoga day celebrations begin in J&K, Ladakh

Jammu, June 21 (IANS) Lt Governor, G.C. Murmu led the International Yoga day celebrations in the UT of J&K and Ladakh. He practised aasanas along with his wife and officials on Sunday on the lawns of Raj Bhawan in Jammu city.

J&K Information and Public Relations Department tweeted: “Lt Gov G.C. Murmu along with Dr. Smita Murmu, First lady of UT led the celebration of the International Day of Yoga in J&K by practicing Yoga at home in consonance with theme “Yoga@Home & Yoga with Family”. Yoga session was also attended by Pri Secy to LG, staff of Raj Bhavan”.

Reports from other organisations, including civil administration at provincial and district levels, police, paramilitary forces and the army also said maintaining social distancing similar functions were held across J&K and Ladakh union territories on the day.

–IANS

