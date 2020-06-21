International Yoga Day celebrations in TN

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) The International Yoga Day was celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Sunday at educational institutions, Army Headquarters of Dakshin Bharat area and at other places.

At the SRM Institute of Science and Technology near here, Vice Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti and others performed various yogas at their grounds. They also performed breathing exercises which are believed to be effective against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here by the Defence Wing, the headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area and its various formations in five southern states — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala — celebrated the International Yoga Day.

Owing to Covid-19 related restrictions, Yoga was made to practise in all individual homes by Dakshin Bharat Area.

All ranks and their families including children joined through a video link circulated online to them. Those staying in military barracks conducted Yoga outdoors with social distancing measures in place, the statement said.

The day also saw some yoga enthusiasts take to the water to perform aqua-yoga in the Palk Strait off the Rameswaram coast.

The President of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, L. Murugan performed yoga on the day, said a party statement.

