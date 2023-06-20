HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal vows to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

On the eve of International Yoga Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Central government of shutting down Yoga classes where 17,000 people used to practice Yoga.

Kejriwal said on Tuesday that for him, Yoga Day would be the day when he would start free Yoga classes again for the people of Delhi.

“Tomorrow is International Yoga Day. This day inspires us to do Yoga.

“Two years ago the Delhi government started free Yoga classes for the people of Delhi. About 17,000 people started doing Yoga in these every day. Last year They got these Yoga classes stopped. Who benefits from this? Should public welfare programs like this be stopped?

“Yoga day for me will be the day when I will again start free Yoga classes for Delhiites.

“But if you have good intentions then God also supports you. They stopped us in Delhi, we started free Yoga classes in Punjab. I am glad it is getting overwhelming support from people in Punjab,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

