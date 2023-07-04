Actor Sharman Joshi, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming show ‘Kafas’, has opined that the Internet has revolutionised the entire content ecosystem not just in India but across the globe.

Talking to IANS, the actor, who is known for his work in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘3 Idiots’, said: “The internet has changed the content landscape completely. Today, there are many famous YouTubers, social media Influencers, people who make reels and digital creators who come up with fresh content every few days. The cycle of content generation has been enhanced to a great extent.”

The actor said that now every kind of content can be created because everyone “has a smartphone in their pockets” and the “power of distribution” with the internet to showcase their work to the entire world.

“If you have a compelling idea and know how to present your content, all you need is your smartphone to shoot the content and to upload it on the web and it’s there for everyone to see,” he added.

‘Kafas’ is streaming on Sony LIV.

